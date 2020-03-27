Coronavirus: Police reveal 'abysmal excuses' for breaking lockdown rule

Police Commissioner Mike Bush explains what will happen to anyone not abiding the new laws.

A 30-minute drive to do some grocery shopping out of town, a 20km trip to take their dog for a walk and a man going to see his girlfriend.

These are just some of the "abysmal excuses" people with a loose view of isolation gave to police on the first day of a nationwide lockdown.

North Canterbury Sergeant Colin Stewart was part of a team doing checkpoints at two spots in the district on Thursday.

JOHN KIRK ANDERSON/STUFF Police are asking people going for a walk or bike to stay local.

Stewart said officers spoke to several hundred people throughout the day, with the "vast majority" abiding by the rules – but there were some with "abysmal excuses".

A person who lived in Sumner drove to Kaiapoi (about a 30 minute trip) because they would enjoy the ride, someone travelled from New Brighton to the Waimakairi River (about 20 kilometres) so their dogs could go for a run, and a person drove to Kaiapoi because they wanted to use the carwash.

1 NEWS Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave an update on Covid-19 cases from Wellington.

Further excuses included a man driving to his girlfriend's home, a motorist going to water their friend's garden and someone going to their parents' home to get a boot of wood for winter.

Each person spoken to was told to head home.

"Essential services must be sanctioned and not just essential because it's important to you," Stewart said.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Police Commissioner Mike Bush says officers have already come across people who claim not to know about the lockdown.

"It's really frustrating. If we do the right thing for the next 28 days we're going to get on top of this, but if we don't do the right thing the result will be we may have to go longer."

Police were also doing "reassurance patrols", trying to be visible in the community to make people feel safer including having conversations with people about what they can and cannot do. A key message was when you go walking and biking the trips should start and end at home.

"Every time we go out and we meet with people or go near people we're actually buying another ticket in a lottery that we could get infected. We're trying to encourage people to buy less tickets."

Stewart said people in rural areas were more reliant on cars, and suggested their spatial awareness could be different to those living in more populated environments.

"If you live in Kaiapoi your bubble is Kaiapoi. I cannot think of a reason you'd need to travel to Rangiora."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made a plea to people on Friday to stay as local as possible.

"Don't take road trips. Don't go outside of your area. Don't congregate."

On Thursday, Police Commissioner Mike Bush said police would first issue a warning if people were flouting isolation requirements, and then arrest people if needed.

Bush said police would only prosecute serious offenders, but those arrested will be "having a little trip to our place" – meaning they will be detained.