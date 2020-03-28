Coronavirus: Speedsters clocked at high speeds on deserted roads during lockdown

Despite there being less cars on the road, drivers still need to obey the road rules, police say.

With New Zealand under a countrywide lockdown, reckless drivers are flaunting the rules using the empty roads as an excuse to drive dangerously over the legal limit - most of them essential workers.

Canterbury road policing manager Greg Cottam said one driver had been caught travelling at 116kmh in a 50kmh zone on Saturday, and officers were regularly seeing vehicles driving well over the speed limit.

"This is ridiculous and puts not only you, but others at risk, there are a large number of people out walking including children on both urban and rural roads," Cottam said.

EMMA DANGERFIELD/STUFF Canterbury road policing manager Greg Cottam said most Cantrabrians were doing well, but asked those breaking the rules to think of the damage they were causing.,

Cottam said essential workers made up a large number of those caught speeding, and said some used the reduced traffic as an excuse.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Kiwis print 3D face shields

* Boaties flouting lockdown rules

New Zealand entered alert level 4 at 11.59pm on Wednesday, the same day a state of emergency was declared in response to the spread of Covid-19.

JOHN KIRK ANDERSON/STUFF Usually bustling Brougham St, in Christchurch, was empty at 7am on the first day of coronavirus lockdown.

On Saturday morning Northland Police said while most people were sticking to the rules, there were some outliers.

They reported that a learner driver "going for one last drive" was caught going 175kmh on State Highway 1, while there were "far too many people out for a drive with kids and partners, just being nosey, and risking catching and/or spreading coronavirus".

Images provided by EROAD, a company providing technology solutions to manage vehicle fleets, showed a huge reduction in the number of trucks fitted with their technology on the roads on Thursday, the first day of the lockdown, compared to the same time a month ago.

The images showed a 84 per cent reduction in the number of trucks on the road in Christchurch.

Cottam said despite the stricter rules being imposed around travel, drivers were regularly caught travelling in excess of 140-150kmh on the open roads, and 80kmh on urban streets.

"We've seen some interesting reasons for high speed such as 'I'm late for my next appointment', 'there's no grannies on the road so I can go faster' and 'the roads are clear so it's safe for me to go faster'", he said.

A 30-minute drive to do some grocery shopping out of town, a 20km trip to take their dog for a walk and a man going to see his girlfriend were some of the "abysmal excuses" people with a loose view of isolation gave to police on the first day of a nationwide lockdown.

North Canterbury Sergeant Colin Stewart was part of a team doing checkpoints at two spots in the district on Thursday.

Stewart said officers spoke to several hundred people throughout the day, with the "vast majority" abiding by the rules – but there were some with "abysmal excuses".

Police had also noticed cases of essential workers from different addresses car-pooling to work together, breaking the two-metre physical distance rule.

"This has to stop ... do you want to be the person responsible for spreading this virus that possibly causes the death of a loved one or work mate?"

Police were also working to mitigate issues with other crimes, such a burglary, robbery or family harm, and reminded people to "take stock" during what could be a distressing time.

A police spokesman said he was not aware of an immediate increase in other incidents as a result of Covid-19, but said that in times of high stress police could see an increase in callouts.