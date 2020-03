Police were called to Sisson Dr, Christchurch about 3pm on Sunday. (File pic).

A police investigation is under way after a body was found in a creek in Christchurch.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called after the body was discovered near Sisson Dr, Northcote about 3pm on Sunday.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish identity of the body and at this stage, Police are treating the death as unexplained."