Body found in Christchurch creek not suspicious, police say
The death of a woman whose body was found in a creek in Christchurch is not being treated as suspicious.
A police spokeswoman said officers were called after the body was discovered near Sisson Dr, Northcote about 3pm on Sunday.
Police earlier treated the death as unexplained.
On Monday morning a police spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing, however the death was not being treated as suspicious.
The death would be referred to the coroner.
Stuff