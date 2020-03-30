Body found in Christchurch creek not suspicious, police say

Police were called to Sisson Dr, Christchurch about 3pm on Sunday. (File pic).

The death of a woman whose body was found in a creek in Christchurch is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called after the body was discovered near Sisson Dr, Northcote about 3pm on Sunday.

Police earlier treated the death as unexplained.

On Monday morning a police spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing, however the death was not being treated as suspicious.

The death would be referred to the coroner.