Coronavirus: Canterbury police see spike in family violence incidents

Police in Canterbury have experienced one of their busiest days on record dealing with family violence, only days into the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

However, other crimes in the district such as burglary have decreased significantly.

Detective Senior Sergeant Neville Jenkins said in the 24 hours to 7am Sunday there were 74 family harm events in Canterbury, one of the busiest days on record for the district. In the 24 hours to 7am Monday there were 42 events. Normally, there would be about 30 such events in a day.

A lot of the incidents over the weekend related to people who had a history of family violence, Jenkins said.

He expected incidents of domestic abuse would continue to rise as stressors such as social isolation and financial pressure took their toll.

The Covid-19 outbreak led to a significant spike in domestic abuse in parts of China. International modelling suggests there could be a 50 per cent increase in such incidents.

Jenkins said police safety orders, which allow police to remove someone from a home for up to 10 days following an incident, had proven problematic during the lockdown. However, on Monday police were able to negotiate emergency housing for the orders. It's believed some of those locations include motels and hotels which will be funded by the taxpayer.

He urged people to keep in regular contact with family and friends.

"A phone call from a family member is just as good as a police visit after the fact."

Gwenda Kendrew, operations manager for family violence agency Aviva (previously Women's Refuge), said the increase in family harm events since the lockdown began was "concerning".

While people were still reaching out, solving their issues was going to get harder, Kendrew said.

"The processes are going to be harder and they will take longer which means that people will be more stressed. Housing is going to be a big one because we've got to navigate around landlords and the rules around Covid-19 managing finances for people. It's just going to compound really," she said.

"Which means that they're more at risk because they haven't got housing what do they do? They make some bad decisions around where they might go then it's just compounded by the pandemic really."

Canterbury metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd said other crime in the city had trended down since the lockdown began.

There would normally be up to 45 dwelling burglaries or cars in driveways broken into in a day, but that had dropped to single figures since the Covid-19 restrictions came into force last week.

Police were keeping a close eye on commercial businesses, particularly those considered essential services, to ensure they weren't targeted.

Traffic related offending levels had also dropped, and more police resources were being dedicated to tackling family harm.

Police declined to give figures at a national level. A police spokesperson said nationally police were seeing a "positive decrease" across crime types, a police spokesperson said.

"Although we saw an initial increase in family harm this has levelled off and is declining as well.".