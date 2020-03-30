Blenheim man faces charges of detaining child, inciting violence and threatening to kill

The 34-year-old man did not enter pleas to the six charges when he appeared at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

A 34-year-old Blenheim man is being held in custody after being charged with inciting violence, threatening to kill and unlawful possession of a shotgun.

Police allege he unlawfully detained a boy in his care causing "him to be confined" at a Weld St property on Sunday, March 29.

They say he engaged in conduct towards the boy including "inciting violence".

He was also charged with threatening to kill the boy, who is under the age of 18.

Police say he possessed a beretta shotgun without a lawful purpose, and also had an offensive weapon namely a baseball bat in a public place.

Police also alleged the man intentionally damaged a blanket and mattress belonging to New Zealand Police.

He was remanded in custody to April 28.