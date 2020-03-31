Auckland brothel homicide: Focus on CCTV, forensics, car sightings in bid to solve crime

Police stand guard outside the club at 574 Manukau Road earlier this month.

Police are analysing CCTV footage and testing items of interest taken from an Auckland brothel where a man was found dead.

Zion Gutnik, 30, was killed at the Club 574 property on Epsom's Manukau Rd on March 10. Police have left now the scene after finishing a crime scene examination.

"Investigators are still attentively reviewing CCTV footage which has been very beneficial for developing the timeline around this murder," acting Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said.

SUPPLIED Police hoped to speak to anyone who saw this Toyota Yaris car on March 9 and 11.

"This is a crucial process which must be worked through thoroughly."

Baldwin said police had already spoken to several people but he added: "We believe there are people with information that is pertinent to the investigation and I encourage them to do the right thing and contact police."

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Club 574 on Manukau Rd claims to be one of Auckland's longest running "premier massage establishments".

Baldwin said he wanted to thank the public for the help and information provided during the investigation.

Investigators were still keen to hear from anyone who spotted a blue Toyota Yaris, registration KSA289.

The car was found on Kimber Hall Avenue, Mt Roskill, on the evening of March 11.

Police are especially keen to hear from anyone who saw the Yaris between midday on March 9 and 6pm on March 11.

The homicide shocked people at neighbouring businesses who told Stuff that Club 574 had operated discreetly in the area for years.

Police said people with information about the homicide should phone (09) 524 1921 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.