Police car crashes into tree pursuing fleeing driver in Christchurch

A police vehicle has crashed into a tree while trying to stop a fleeing driver in Christchurch on Tuesday. (File photo).

A police car has crashed into a tree while trying to stop a fleeing driver flouting national lockdown rules in Christchurch.

A police spokeswoman said officers spotted a vehicle driving erratically on Emerson St in Addington at 5.12am on Tuesday.

The vehicle failed to stop for police and a pursuit was initiated. The patrol car crashed into a tree shortly after on Huxley St, Sydenham.

No-one was injured in the crash.

The driver was found shortly after on nearby Gibbons St.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested and charged with failing to stop and driving in a dangerous manner. She is set to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

Canterbury road policing manager Greg Cottam said on Saturday officers were regularly seeing vehicles driving well over the speed limit during the national lockdown period.