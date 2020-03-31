Coronavirus: Supermarket worker coughed-on by irate shopper

Police were called to several jobs around Dunedin on Monday night.

A woman has been trespassed from a Dunedin supermarket for coughing on a worker, police say.

The city had been quiet during lockdown but officers were called to several incidents on Monday, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

The most serious of those involved a 32-year-old woman who was denied entry to an unnamed Dunedin supermarket.

She became angry and upset, deliberately coughing on a staff member as well as abusing other staff and filming them

Dinnissen said the woman fled the scene in a vehicle but was stopped by officers.

She was trespassed from the supermarket and given a warning for disorderly behaviour.

Her behaviour was "unacceptable", and by put others at risk, causing stress and anxiety, Dinnissen said.

Police were also called to the historic Dominic Priory on Smith St to a reported burglary.

Thieves smashed a solid wooden door to gain entry.

The property was "completely ransacked", Dinnissen said.

The priory, which is awaiting redevelopment, had been locked and alarmed.

Meanwhile in Dunedin's student quarter a Cumberland flat was burgled.

A flatmate noticed multiple items missing from the address, including a PlayStation 4 controllers, laptops, alcohol, tobacco, speakers and other miscellaneous items.

Dinnissen reminded students to keep their possessions secure.﻿