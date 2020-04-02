Serious Fraud Office investigating Christchurch-based financial service company

The Serious Fraud Office is investigating a Christchurch-based financial service company.

A Serious Fraud Office (SFO) spokesman confirmed on Thursday an investigation "into the affairs" of Penrich Capital Limited was under way.

According to the company's website, which is no longer online, the company was a "global financial institution" covering the major financial markets of the world. The company was established by a team of "investment professionals" with an average of 20 years of experience in markets around the world, the website said.

The company describes itself as managing the Penrich Global Macro Fund, a hedge fund which operated in major developed markets investing primarily in fixed income and foreign exchange.

"The fund was established in 2004 and has returns averaging more than 10% per annum. Our investments are based upon our in-house research of economic and political issues in the largest countries of the world," the website said.

A complaint was made to the SFO after the fund was frozen when a discrepancy was found in its valuation.

Companies Office records list the company's directors as its investment manager Kelly Tonkin, and Kelly Stansfield, both of Christchurch. Its sole shareholder is Cayman Islands based Penrich Active Capital Management.