Human remains case: Police seek information on missing man Bao Chang Wang

Human remains found at Rangipo Intake Road, off Desert Road are thought to be of a Chinese man in his 30s.

Police are asking the public for any information about Chinese man Bao Chang Wang after human remains were discovered in a shallow grave.

The remains are thought to be of a Chinese man in his 30s who had been missing for several years. On Thursday, police announced it was now a homicide investigation.

Police officers found the remains after a search at Rangipo Intake Road, off Desert Rd in the central North Island.

A post-mortem has been completed but the formal identification process is still ongoing, meaning police are unable to confirm the identity of the deceased.

Waitematā Detective Inspector John Sutton said Wang, also known as Ricky Wang, is a Chinese national and permanent New Zealand resident.

"His family believed he had travelled overseas in 2017 and he was not reported as missing in New Zealand," Sutton said.

"As part of our enquiries, police have been making contact with his family both in New Zealand and China in an attempt to confirm any possible movements and check that he never left New Zealand under a different identity."

It's believed police are exploring Wang's links to transnational organised crime.

Overseas countries, such as China, are big suppliers of methamphetamine.

Sutton said a dedicated phone line has been set up to receive information relating to the case and Wang's whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 0508 RANGIPO (0508 726 447).

Mandarin-speaking officers will also be available to talk to members of the public.

Information can also be made anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 – referencing Ricky Wang.

On Wednesday, Sutton said the investigation into the remains have been linked to an address on McWhirters Farm Lane in Auckland's Massey.

Police searched the address on Tuesday and the examination is continuing, involving a team of detectives, ESR and photographers.

The scene examination has since been completed.