Coronavirus: Woman charged after allegedly punching supermarket worker in the face

A checkout staff member told Checkpoint there have been daily tears, racial abuse and - in some cases - violence.

A woman has been charged with common assault after allegedly punching a supermarket manager in the face.

The incident at Countdown Warkworth happened on Thursday, a police spokesman confirmed.

According to National MP for Rodney Mark Mitchell, who has been posting daily coronavirus update videos to Facebook, the assault happened in a queue following a flashpoint.

Google Maps A 45-year-old woman has been charged with common assault after allegedly punching a Countdown Warkworth employee in the face.

"A confrontation developed out of that, and as a result the [Countdown] manager was assaulted and punched in the face."

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Kiwis share stories of kindness under #BeKind hashtag on Twitter

* Countdown to resume 'specials' and pay staff lock down bonuses

A 45-year-old woman was arrested and will face a common assault charge at the North Shore District Court on May 14, the police spokesman said.

Mitchell said Kiwis needed to show tolerance during the lockdown.

"We have to be supportive of one another and encourage one another. We are all in this together.

"Without a doubt, in the coming days and weeks, stress levels and tension will start to rise. That's when we have to show more tolerance and really look after each other."

SUPPLIED National MP Mark Mitchell said Kiwis must show more tolerance as tension and stress rises with the Covid-19 lock down.

He extended an offer to locals who may be feeling depressed or stress with the lock down.

"Send me a message. I'll always come back to you and make sure we get support in place."

Countdown general manager of corporate affairs and health and safety Kiri Hannifin said she was "extremely upset" that a team member had been hurt.

"The level of abuse our team continues to face is incredible concerning."

She said teams had done a "fantastic job" of meeting unprecedented demand.

"We have been very clear that more than ever, during the lockdown period, the safety and wellbeing of our team and communities is our absolute priority."

Hannifin appreciated that tensions were running high, but it was "unacceptable" for Kiwis to take frustration out on staff, who were working "incredibly hard".

"They are putting absolutely everything they have into making sure Kiwis have the food and essentials they need to get through the lockdown - they deserve respect and kindness."

Supermarket staff have spoken out about the abuse they've faced since the Covid-19 pandemic hit New Zealand.

A checkout staff member, who wanted to remain anonymous, told RNZ's Checkpoint there had been daily tears, racial abuse and - in some cases - violence.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been vocal in telling Kiwis to be kind to one another and thanking essential workers for their service.

"Thank you to the health workforce, every single part of it – including the more than 6000 who have volunteered to come back to the frontline in New Zealand's time of need."