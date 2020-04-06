Coronavirus: 'Traumatised' tourist driver sentenced over fatal crash

Melanie Giesinger, 28, was fined and disqualified from driving after causing the death of motorcyclist Tane Roderick in a crash near Moeraki on Waitangi Day.

A grieving mother says the tourist driver who killed her son "may not be in jail, but boy she's getting punished".

Melanie Giesinger, a teacher from Austria, appeared for sentencing behind closed doors in the Auckland District Court on Friday after killing Kiwi motorcyclist Tane Roderick in a crash in Otago on Waitangi Day.

Roderick's family, including his Invercargill-based mother Sally Wast, were able to take part in the sentencing via audio visual link, or telephone.

Roderick, 42, died when the campervan Giesinger was driving pulled out in front of his motorcycle near Moeraki, south of Oamaru, on February 6.

Giesinger, 28, pleaded guilty in February, but her counsel sought a discharge without conviction, delaying her sentencing until April.

The rescheduled sentencing was going to be held in Dunedin on Wednesday, but was brought forward under urgency due to concerns about Covid-19.

Supplied Carpenter Tane Roderick was killed in a crash on Hillgrove-Moeraki Rd, in Otago, on Waitangi Day.

Giesinger's travelling companions returned to Austria in February, leaving her to face the sentencing alone.

Her isolation, coupled with New Zealand's coronavirus lockdown and Roderick's death, had left her "traumatised", Wast said.

"Mentally it is going to weigh on her the rest of her life. I think she's been punished enough."

It was unclear when Giesinger could return home, but "she needs to be with her family", Wast said.

"I do feel for her, being here on her own, that must be horrendous for her."

Giesinger and Roderick's family met face-to-face at a restorative justice meeting after the last Dunedin court appearance.

Wast said the family were "a pretty intimidating lot" and Giesinger was obviously remorseful.

"She answered the questions we all asked ... after all it could have been any one of us driving that campervan. She just happened to be the one that day."

Wast said she continued to grieve for her son and his death served as a reminder that "you never know when your number is up".

Roderick, who had just celebrated his first wedding anniversary, was travelling to Invercargill for the Burt Munro Challenge Rally after visiting his uncle in Moeraki.

The police summary of facts said the Auckland man died instantly when Giesinger drove her campervan into his path.

Giesinger told police she did not see him.

Wast said Giesinger was fined $4500 at Friday's sentencing, and ordered to pay reparation to Roderick's family. She was also disqualified from driving in New Zealand for 18 months.

It is unclear if Giesinger is able to return home to Austria, but her sentencing comes as neighbouring Germany helps hundreds of its citizens fly home.