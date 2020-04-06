Coronavirus: Northland man who breached lockdown spends time in jail on remand

The man appeared in the Whangārei District Court on Monday (file photo).

A Northland man facing charges including breaching the coronavirus lockdown will be spending at least 10 days in prison.

Trevor Roy Hutuwi Thompson was charged with failing to comply with the Civil Defence Act, disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest.

The charges relate to an incident in the Whangārei suburb of Hikurangi on Saturday, where is was claimed he intentionally failed to stop having close contact with people he does not live with.

The 33-year-old from Hikurangi appeared briefly at Whangārei District Court on Monday and told Judge Greg Davis he did not understand what was going on.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Man in court after coughing on Christchurch shoppers

* Coronavirus: Staff member at Kaikohe New World tests positive for virus

* Coronavirus: Police modify guidelines for frontline officers

When the judge outlined the charges, Thompson asked him: "What would you do in my place?"

Judge Davis' response was swift: "I would've stayed at home and not breached it [the civil defence legislation]."

Thompson's reply - "I'll do that now" - held no sway with the judge, who remanded him in custody until April 15.

The charges come after police released updated guidelines around Alert Level 4 rules, providing clarity about what is acceptable bubble behaviour.

The rules were set out in a Health Notice issued by the Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

They include not doing outdoor activities such as water sports - something surfers still had trouble grasping on Sunday morning when about a dozen were ordered off an Auckland beach.