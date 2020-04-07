Thousands sign petition calling for return of police Eagle helicopter to Christchurch

One of New Zealand's three police Eagle helicopters is on a five-week trial in Christchurch. (Video created February 2020)

Thousands of Cantabrians have signed a petition calling for the return of the police Eagle helicopter, with some supporters claiming a rise in "anti-social" activity since it left.

The state-of-the-art chopper was launched in Christchurch on February 17 as part of a five-week trial.

It attended 346 incidents during that period and was used for a variety of events including a water rescue, a robbery attempt, and helping a man thought to be having a heart attack in a Christchurch park.

NZ POLICE Thousands of Cantabrians have signed a petition calling for the return of the police Eagle helicopter. (File photo).

Road safety , dishonesty, and suspicious activity were the three most attended jobs, while kidnapping and jobs relating to youths breaking the law were attended the least, according to data obtained under the Official Information Act.

Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board member Mark Peters launched an online petition last week calling for the chopper's permanent return.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF The police Eagle attended 346 incidents during the five week trial.

"Soon after the trial anecdotal evidence started to point towards an increase in anti-social elements," he said.

"We certainly noticed around the Halswell area a number of break-ins going on soon after the departure of the Eagle, which seemed to have disappeared while it was here."

Peters said some residents had raised concerns about the helicopter's noise but the large majority of feedback from the community was positive.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board member Mark Peters launched an online petition calling for the chopper's return last Wednesday.

"I can understand people complaining about the noise but over all I think … it's very much a case of we like it here to make us all feel safer and to give the police a really good chance to get to the right place at the right time to stamp out the negative activity."

More than 2300 people had signed the petition as of 10am on Tuesday.

One respondent said they wanted the Eagle back because it helped police reduce the number of vehicle-related crime. One person said they "felt more secure" with it overhead, while another said the sound of the chopper "offers security".

NZ Police Eagle helicopter footage shows the moment police used "excessive force" during arrest of Auckland man.

Peters said the petition would be sent to police in the coming days to "start the conversation".

"Hopefully between the public support that we can show them and the research they've done into the effectiveness of it they can put two and two together and think 'this is a no brainer, let's get it back'."

Canterbury district commander Superintendent John Price said he would like to see the Eagle return to the city but the decision would come down to an evidential review being undertaken by police, which looked at crime levels within the city before, during and after the trial

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF Canterbury district commander Superintendent John Price said he would like to see the Eagle make a return to the city but ultimately the decision would come down to an evidential review.

"It's got to be evidence based," he said.

A decision would not be made until the country had moved out of alert level four.

However, the feedback received from both frontline staff and the public was "extremely positive", Price said.

IAIN McGREGOR/STUFF Christchurch Central MP Duncan Webb said despite the majority of people responding positively to the Eagle, the police still needed to take into account those people who were distressed by its presence.

"It was outstanding in assisting us to apprehend people just because of its ability to get to places quicker than a vehicle can on the ground then observe what was happening, we had people on the ground put their hands up because they saw the Eagle way before a vehicle arrived."

Price said he saw the Eagle as a "capable guardian" that had provided Cantabrians reassurance in the police.

"It enable us to save the lives of people in Canterbury and for me that's got to be the reason why it's a good thing."

Christchurch Central MP Duncan Webb conducted an online survey during the last few weeks of the trial, which had about 1400 respondents.

He said the survey was useful in grasping the public's perception on the Eagle but noted it was "unscientific" and "self-selecting".

About 10 per cent found the Eagle "very distressing" and said it had changed their lives and made them feel anxious, while another 10 per cent found it "irritating".

The remainder said it made them feel safe and they would rather it remained in the city, Webb said.

"I guess what [I] take from that is [that] you [have] to be really cautious about how we police and I think most people accept it's really important and useful sometimes," he said.

"But when it's up in the air over a suburb for hours and hours on end repeatedly, I think people find it quite an invasive style of policing and that is one of the real challenges."

A Christchurch City Council spokeswoman said the chopper had prompted 77 official noise complaints during the trial.

There are three Eagle helicopters in the country, all based in Auckland. They attend about 6000 jobs a year - mainly road offending incidents.

Since October 2017, the Eagle helicopter has been a 24/7 operation because of $10 million earmarked under the Government's $388 million Safer Communities package.