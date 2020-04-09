Southland man loses appeal to keep name suppression

An man' appeal to have his name suppressed was dismissed.

A man's attempting to keep his name suppressed after being found guilty of sexually violating and indecently assaulting a masseuse has lost his appeal.

He had been sentenced to two years' and four months' jail after a jury trial in October 2019, and at the point had interim name suppression.

Asher Pradeepkumar Ratnam was trying overturn a judgement by Judge Bernadette Farnan on November 2019 where she refused his application for final name suppression.

Ratnam, who is from Sri Lanka, maintained that publishing his name would cause his wife extreme hardship in the form of social consequences were she to return home.

One of the hardships she might face in her own culture, was that she might be blamed for her husband seeking sexual contact outside the marriage, and that in society she would be the subject of gossip and speculation and "treated badly and tormented" but there was no suggestion of possible violence.

The Court of Appeal was told the wife has separated from him and intends to apply for New Zealand residency.

In the court documents, she says she is isolated and distressed because of her husband's offending, and feels it will get worse if his name is published.

The Court of Appeal had to decide if publishing his name would cause extreme hardship to his wife.

It's noted that the "conservative and patriarchal culture of her community means the shame and stigma for her will be significantly greater than would be the case for most New Zealanders.

The appeal document says "...to allow the appeal would be inconsistent with the statutory threshold of extreme hardship, and the cases explaining what is required to meet that very high threshold.."

Counsel for Ratnam then proposed that his wife's name be suppressed, but this approach was not raised in the District Court and no application under 202 was made.

The Court of Appeal found that the threshold for undue hardship was not met. While the application to adduce fresh evidence was granted the appeal was dismissed.