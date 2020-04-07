Trio arrested after investigation into Queenstown meth scene

Three people were arrested in Queenstown and Christchurch and face charges related to methamphetamine.

Three people have been arrested following a four-month investigation into the flow of methamphetamine into Queenstown.

Police searched properties in Queenstown and Christchurch on Tuesday morning, finding about 200 grams of methamphetamine, four firearms, and more than $30,000 in cash at the Christchurch property.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested and faces several charges relating to the supply of methamphetamine, possession for supply, and possession of firearms.

NZ Police Police found methamphetamine, firearms and cash at a Christchurch property on Tuesday.

Queenstown police found methamphetamine, drug-related equipment, and seized an Audi car.

Two people in Queenstown – a 53-year-old man, and a 31-year-old woman – were arrested and face numerous charges, mostly relating to the supply of methamphetamine.

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis said the operation should have a significant affect on the supply of methamphetamine into the Queenstown area.

"Police recognise the significant pressure people may already be under managing day-to-day life under Covid-19 level 4 restrictions, especially vulnerable members of our community," he said in a statement.

"Those who think that this is a good time to be dealing drugs and causing more harm – we will be coming after them."

Anyone affected by methamphetamine addiction is urged to seek help by calling the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or can free text 1737 to speak with a trained counsellor.

Anyone with information regarding organised crime or drug-related offending is asked to call police on 105, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Anyone with concerns for their immediate safety should call 111.