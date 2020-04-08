Coronavirus: Police to operate Covid-19 lockdown checkpoints stopping non-essential travellers

Two police officers at a checkpoint for "traffic compliance" at the bottom of the Kopu-Hikuai hill.

Police will be operating checkpoints over the Easter weekend to check people are abiding by the lockdown regulations.

Anyone attempting to travel to their bach or holiday home or to make non-essential visits to people outside their bubble will be educated, warned and when necessary arrested, police say.

Police will be ramping up their presence in the community and on the roads this long weekend to ensure people are complying with the Covid-19 Alert Level 4 restrictions.



"We know many New Zealanders may have been planning to catch up with friends and family this weekend, or travel to traditional holiday destinations but we urge anyone who was planning to do this – please change your plans and stay home," police said in a statement.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: PM, police warning – don't go to your bach this Easter

* Coronavirus: Raglan surf group warns against solo surfs under lockdown

Checkpoints will be set up around the roads at particular holiday spots and on arterial routes stopping motorists to ensure people are staying in their current place of residence.

"Our primary focus will be on reminding people if you don't have to travel, then please don't.

"It's simple - travelling to and from different towns and cities risks spreading Covid-19, and puts lives at risk."

Travelling to the bach for a holiday is not essential travel and it is not permitted.

Police will firstly educate those breaking the rules. Officers will then use their discretion to warn people and make arrests.

"We're asking everyone to play their part this Easter, stick to the rules and stay home within their bubble – and keep themselves and their communities safe."

On Monday police in Hamilton stopped one motorist travelling from the city to Raglan to - a 45km drive - to walk their dog.

While another motorist said they were travelling 80km to visit a family member.

"There were some people we spoke to who were clearly ignoring rules," Acting Waikato District Commander Inspector Andrew Mortimore said at the time.

Driving 40 minutes to walk a dog was not allowed under the Alert Level 4 restrictions. Both motorists were spoken to but no fines were issued yet, he said.

Anyone planning on travelling to a different location such as a bach for the long weekend could expect to be sent back to where they came from, Mortimore said.

"It's not a wise course of action to take."