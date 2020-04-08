Favona homicide: Police searching for Meliame Fisi'ihoi's killer on 'fact finding mission'

Meliame Fisi'ihoi was fatally shot through the living room window of her Favona home on January 15.

Almost three months on from the shooting of south Auckland mother Meliame Fisi'ihoi, police say they are determined to find her killer.

On January 15, 57-year-old Fisi'ihoi was found dead after police responded to reports of a gunshot heard at an address in Calthorp Close, Favona.

The mother and grandmother was found dead at the scene, having been shot through her living room window.

Determined to solve her killing, police featured the investigation – Operation Truro – on Police Ten 7 in the hopes that people with information would come forward.

On Wednesday, Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers of Counties Manukau said police received a number of tips from the public following the appeal.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Police remain determined to find the killer.

"We are currently working through this as part of our investigation and assessing this information," Vickers said.

The investigation into Fisi'ihoi's death remained ongoing.

"No homicide investigation is ever the same," Vickers said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Police at the scene following Meliame Fisi'ihoi's killing.

"The Operation Truro investigation team have been on a fact-finding mission in this case and we are determined to hold to account those responsible for Meliame's death."

During the Police Ten 7 appeal, it was revealed Fisi'ihoi had been watching television around 2.45am when she heard a noise outside.

She walked up to the front lounge window and was fatally shot.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Bright said Fisi'ihoi's family was shocked and devastated by her death.

All police knew was that someone had gone onto Fisi'ihoi's property with a loaded firearm – and killed an innocent woman.

Inquiries into the homicide had found that Fisi'ihoi was a hard-working church-goer who was not involved in anything illegal, Bright said.

Son Manu Fisi'ihoi told Police Ten 7 his family needed to know who had killed her.

Her death had changed their lives and she was loved by so many.

She left behind a husband, seven children, three grandchildren, and knew how to make them all feel special.

Manu Fisi'ihoi said his mum's death had hit his sister the hardest, and she had given birth just a month after the shooting.

Bright said another incident had happened on Calthorp Close on December 4, where an associate of Fisi'ihoi's son was shot.

He had recovered and although there was nothing to suggest the incidents were linked, police were hoping to get any information they could.

At the time of the shooting, a man who lived near the Calthorp Close address, told Stuff he heard a single gunshot and shouts of "angry men" in the early hours of January 15.

He said incidents on the road had been quite eventful in the past year and he wouldn't let his kids play outside anymore.

"I hate this street. Everyone's got a gun around here," he said.

Vickers said police maintained their appeal for information and the public can contact Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.