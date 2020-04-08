Ex-Eton College teacher charged with molesting boys worked at Auckland school

Eton College, where Matthew Mowbray taught until serious sex charges led to his dismissal.

A former teacher at elite British school Eton College, who is accused of sexually assaulting boys, worked in Auckland on a school exchange programme.

Matthew Mowbray was charged with 11 offences, including seven counts of sexual assault against three alleged victims, and appeared at Slough Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, the BBC reported.

King's College told Stuff Mowbray taught Geography at the Auckland school for one year 20 years ago.

"There are no known concerns associated with his time at King's College," Headmaster Simon Lamb added.

READ MORE:

* Coworkers were suspicious of teacher jailed for sex with students

* School teacher arrested at Auckland Airport over 'child sex images'

* 'Community deserves to know': Warning over Marlborough sex teacher case

Mowbray was at the south Auckland independent school on a teacher exchange from Eton at the time.

Overseas media reported Mowbray, now 48, was born in South Africa.

As well as sexual assault, Mowbray was accused of "voyeurism" and three counts of making indecent photographs.

The Telegraph said Eton parents, in a letter marked "private and confidential", were given details about the alleged offences.

Parents were told in June 2019 about "safety allegations" against an Eton staff member.

The Telegraph said Eton College confirmed Mowbray was arrested in May 2019, suspended from work, then sacked.

Mowbray lives near Southampton and previously had court-ordered name suppression, the newspaper reported.

He will appear at Reading Crown Court on March 31 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

King Henry VI founded Eton College, in Berkshire, in 1440.

Alumni, known as Old Etonians, include British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Harry.

Eton's annual fees are reportedly more than $82,500.