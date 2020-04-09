Auckland woman faces extradition over Australian murder charge

The Auckland District Court where the 42 year-old woman appeared on Wednesday

An Auckland woman is facing extradition after being charged with the murder of an Australian man who has been missing for four years.

The 47-year-old, who can't be named, is accused of murdering 71-year-old Robert Dickie in the New South Wales rural town of Elong Elong, in 2016.

She appeared by audio-visual link at Auckland District Court on Wednesday.

Judge Nevin Dawson granted her interim name suppression because her lawyer had only been able to talk to her through an interpreter for 15 minutes. No other reasons were given.

Australian Federal Police/Supplied Australian police believe Robert Dickie was murdered in June, 2016.

It's understood the woman fled Australia soon after Dickie's disappearance and was living in Auckland until she was arrested on Tuesday night.

The woman's lawyer, Kelly-Ann Stoikoff, asked Judge Dawson to give her client bail.

It was opposed by Crown prosecutor Fiona Culliney but Stuff is prevented from reporting the reasons.

Judge Dawson remanded the woman in custody and she's next due to appear in court on April 22.

According to information from Australian police, Dickie was last seen leaving his Elong Elong home and never returned.

Police and Dickie's family had fears for his safety, soon after his disappearance.

He had extensive tattoos, including a skull and crossbones on his upper left arm, a snake and dagger, a devil and eagle and a tiger and panther on his right arm.

He also had the Australian flag tattooed on his chest.

His case has featured in local media over the past four years.

Stuff understands his body has never been found.