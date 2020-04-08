Coronavirus: Chief justice looks at holding judge-alone trials amid Covd-19 outbreak

Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann said the justice system was looking at holding judge-alone criminal trials.

Jury trials across New Zealand have now been suspended until July 31, according to a letter from the Chief Justice.

Stuff has seen a copy of the letter which Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann sent to lawyers late on Wednesday afternoon.

Justice Winkelmann said she and the chief judges of the District Court and High Court were determined that court heard as many cases as it possibly could.

"We must also ensure that the backlog of cases that accrues over this period of limited operation does not overwhelm the courts, leading to delay and injustice."

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Full coverage

* Judges to run court hearings for those in custody mainly by videolink

* Coronavirus: At least 59,000 court events impacted in lockdown

* Coronavirus: Courts will remain open despite lockdown, but major disruption possible

* Coronavirus: Courts to stay open but restrictions put in place for safety

* Coronavirus: Costly backlog expected with hundreds of cases hit by jury trial suspension

The judiciary and the Justice department are working towards holding judge-alone criminal trials as soon as possible, she said.

"We are developing processes which will allow use of remote participation whenever feasible. We will consult the profession about this as soon as we can," Justice Winkelmann said.

But jury trials have been further delayed.

"The judiciary, the Ministry of Justice and the profession must plan for the possibility that courts will continue to operate in a restricted environment past the 23rd of April, whether at level 4 or some lesser or different level of restriction."

She said part of the delay was because of the time it took to summon jurors ahead of trials.

In the meantime, the courts would continue hearing matters where defendants are in custody and other matters that don't require witnesses to turn up to court and give evidence.

Call-over hearings, bail applications s and the taking of pleas were still happening.