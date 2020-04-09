Woman in her 60s assaulted during night walk in north Auckland

Police are appealing for information after a woman in her 60s was assaulted on the grass area at the intersection of Parkside Drive and Puriri Boulevard in Orewa.

A woman has been left shaken after being randomly attacked during an evening walk in north Auckland.

Police are appealing for information after the woman, aged in her 60s, was assaulted during a walk down Orewa's Puriri Ave from Hibiscus Coast Hwy about 9.15pm on Sunday.

Area commander of Waitematā North Inspector Mark Fergus said the woman became aware of a man following her towards the Kensington Park subdivision.

The woman began to walk faster, however the man followed for another 350 metres before assaulting her on a grass area at the corner of Parkside Drive and Puriri Boulevard.

She managed to push the man away before escaping down Parkside Drive.

"The victim was uninjured but was understandably shaken," Fergus said.

"This appears to be a random attack on a woman out simply getting some exercise and there is no place for this in our community."

He assured Orewa and Kensington Park locals - areas which are popular with elderly folk - that police were "determined" to find the man responsible.

The victim described the offender as aged in his early 20s, tall and slender with a slim face, short dark hair, dark-skinned and possible of Asian, Indian or Middle Eastern ethnicity.

He was wearing a dark long-sleeved top, long pants and sneakers at the time of the assault.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

"We would like to hear from anyone else who lives in the area of Puriri Ave, Centreway Rd, West Hoe Rd and Elizabeth St and who has a CCTV camera and hasn't yet been spoken to by police," Fergus said.

Anyone in the Puriri Ave area at the time should also get in touch.

An increased police presence in the area can be expected, he said.

Anyone with information should phone Detective Constable Beth Bates by phoning 105.