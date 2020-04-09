Coronavirus: Police turning back holidaymakers trying to breach lockdown rules

Police at a checkpoint in Maramarua where they turned around 20 per cent of the traffic.

Police are already turning back holidaymakers heading away for the long weekend.

Tasman road policing team leader Senior Sergeant Grant Andrews said before noon on Thursday, more than 10 vehicles from Christchurch heading to holiday spots in Nelson, Golden Bay and the West Coast were stopped and told to return home.

Andrews said a checkpoint had been set up at O'Sullivan's Bridge on State Highway 6 south of Murchison, due to the volume of traffic coming into the region from Canterbury and further south.

Police have advised people not to travel during the lockdown.

"There's been campervans, house buses and the like which have been clearly breaching the lockdown – and that's all there is to it.

"They've been warned, turned around, and sent back to their place of origin."

Ross Giblin/Stuff Police are cracking down on anyone who might be travelling for non-essential purposes over Easter weekend.

Andrews said due to the expected increase in volume on the road, the Murchison checkpoint would be strengthened and another set up at Springs Junction.

There were no excuses for people being uninformed about the rules of lockdown at this time, he said.

"You can't be unaware, there are signs on the road sides asking if your travel is essential –it's very clear you shouldn't be travelling.

JOHN KIRK ANDERSON/STUFF A police officer stops a driver at Tai Tapu, Canterbury, who was traveling to Akaroa to visit family. He was turned around.

"The risk we've got is we have people outside of the Tasman District trying to come here. There's very limited traffic trying to go the other way, it's people from further down south trying to come up into the West Coast and Nelson and Marlborough, which is really disappointing."

Andrews said no other checkpoints had been needed so far in Nelson, with very few people having to be turned away from the roads leading to Golden Bay and other holiday spots.

Ideally checkpoints would have been a "last resort", but because of the traffic they had been necessary for police to do their job safely, he said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Police stop vehicles travelling north out of Wellington on SH1 near Plimmerton on Thursday.

"We don't want to be doing checkpoints, we just want to be talking to individuals as they come along, when the traffic levels should be very light."

Another checkpoint had been set up on SH6 at Hira, the main link between Blenheim and Nelson, Nelson police said on its Facebook page.

Forty vehicles were stopped by police within 90 minutes, with 12 of them found to have no valid reason for travelling, the post said.

John Cowpland There were no checkpoints on the road to Waimarama and Ocean Beach in Hawkes Bay, but a makeshift sign was getting the message across.

"These people were warned and told to go home immediately. Please stay home and stay safe."

In Wellington on Thursday, police were stopping and checking all vehicles travelling north out of Wellington on SH1 near Plimmerton.

Canterbury road policing manager Inspector Greg Cottam said Canterbury was not seeing a great deal of traffic on its highways apart from essential service vehicles.

Canterbury police would be setting up random checkpoints around the region from Thursday, looking for people who may be moving out of their bubble, he said.

Police would be "educating" people on isolation rules and relying on their goodwill to follow those rules. Warnings or prosecution would only be used for serious or repeat offenders, he said.

In Waikato police set up five checkpoints in the district as well as other checkpoints on the borders with Counties Manukau and Bay of Plenty police.

At a checkpoint set up in Maramarua police had turned around 20 per cent of the traffic, acting Waikato district commander Inspector Andrew Mortimore said.

"It's not people trying to get to baches or holiday spots, it's people going for drives for the sake of going for a drive."

He reminded people they should only be moving to access essential services.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Police are on the lookout for anyone moving out their bubble to go on holiday over Easter.

They also had checkpoints in place on Wednesday night in Kopu-Hikuai and Mortimore said only nine cars in total came through the two checkpoints.

However, police were worried about the high number of people who appeared to be in Whangamata and Whitianga.

"We are monitoring that."

If people had got to their baches for the long weekend, Mortimore said they might not get home again.

"If people have got there and they shouldn't have got there, that's really disappointing.

"We will be doing checkpoints over the weekend so if people have got into those locations and are thinking they will head home...they might get turned around."