Shallow grave case: Suburban neighbours puzzled after man vanishes, police search Auckland home

It's yet to be confirmed if the man found dead 360km away was thought to have been killed at this property.

More than two weeks after a man was found dead in a shallow grave in a desolate part of the central North Island, a homicide investigation is fuelling intrigue in a quiet suburb hundreds of kilometres away.

Police have not formally revealed the name of the Chinese man, aged in his 30s, whose body they dug up on Rangipo Intake Rd, off the Desert Rd, on March 24.

Investigators believe the man's death, which they learned of through a tip-off, is suspicious. It's understood police are investigating if it's linked to the drug trade and transnational organised crime.

Last week, the homicide investigation honed in on a house in McWhirters Farm Ln, West Auckland, 360km from the Desert Rd burial site.

READ MORE:

* Human remains found near Desert Road may be man missing for several years

* Police uncover human remains off Desert Rd

* Police search West Auckland property after human remains found at Desert Rd

At the same time, the police appealed for information about Bao Chang Wang, also known as Ricky Wang.

Little is known about Wang, a Chinese national and New Zealand resident, but he appears to have vanished in 2017.

Do you know more? Email blair.ensor@stuff.co.nz

His family, who had not reported him missing, told investigators they thought he had travelled overseas.

Police are investigating whether he might have left the country under a different identity.

Wang has no obvious links to companies or properties in New Zealand.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Some neighbours believed the man who vanished in 2017 was a tenant at this house in Massey, west Auckland.

Residents who live near the McWhirters Farm Ln property were shocked when police turned up to search the property.

They believe detectives were looking for clues about an Asian tenant who lived with a woman at the house before leaving abruptly in 2017.

"The only time we ever knew about the guy, he'd had a big argument ... and they both shifted out the next day. And that's when he disappeared," one neighbour said.

The neighbour said police interviewed another resident in mid-2019 about the house.

"They asked about the tenants in that house, and that one of them was a missing person. And we always presumed it was the lady."

The neighbour said police removed a piece of carpet from the house during last week's scene examination.

The male tenant, a Chinese man of similar age to the man who had died, kept a low profile and caused no problems, he said.

"From what I understood he was involved in IT of some sort."

He believed the man and woman left the property without telling the then-owner, who only learned a few weeks later the tenants had disappeared.

Previous property owner Qiyuan Su said he bought the house as an investment several years ago.

Records showed the house was built in 2012.

NZ POLICE Human remains were found at Rangipo Intake Road, off Desert Road.

Su said he did not know any of his tenants, as he employed a property manager.

Police were in touch last week, but he told them he didn't know anything about what had happened.

"I see the news … it's very terrible."

Police have left the Massey house now and nobody was home around noon on Thursday.

But police have emphasised current residents at the McWhirters Farm Ln property have no links to the dead man, and are not accused of any wrongdoing.

Police have not confirmed exactly how the Massey house is connected to the homicide, if it's where the deceased lived until he vanished in 2017, or if they believe the man was killed there.

Enquiries were ongoing, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

Police have asked anyone with information to phone 0508 RANGIPO (0508 726 447).

Mandarin-speaking officers were available to people calling the dedicated hotline.

Police said people could also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, referencing "Ricky Wang".