Laulimu Liuasi's murder lost among the 2019 homicide statistics

A Stuff analysis of over 1000 homicides lays bare a series of deeply entrenched social issues behind killings. (This video was first published in 2020.)

​Laulimu Liuasi was killed in a machete attack by a jealous man who thought his wife had been unfaithful. The brutal murder faded quickly from the public consciousness, write Blair Ensor and Andy Fyers for The Homicide Report, but left enduring pain for his grieving family.

Ueta Vea hid outside a house on church grounds clutching a machete.

Vea, a devout Christian and father of four, had intercepted text messages a friend – church handyman and bell-ringer Laulimu Liuasi – sent to his wife and suspected they were having an affair.

Despite the pair's repeated denials and an intervention by a priest, he wanted revenge.

Abigail Dougherty Ueta Vea pleaded guilty to murder and was jailed for a minimum of 17 years, which was reduced by two years on appeal.

READ MORE:

* Killer told police: 'I committed murder today'

* Killer Blow: The Kirsty Bentley murder mystery

* Eighteen, and sentenced to life in jail for homicide

Soon after watching Liuasi, 62, leave his home, Vea, who'd been drinking, snuck inside through a window and lay in wait.

An hour later, about 6pm on January 13, 2019, a door to the property on the grounds of St John the Evangelist church in Otara opened and the ambush was sprung.

Liuasi begged for mercy as Vea, who had previous convictions for violence, rained blows upon him with the machete. His pleas were ignored.

The father of eight soon lay motionless on the ground with deep wounds to his torso, neck and head.

Vea, then 44, stood over him for several minutes and watched as blood pooled on the floor before heading home to tell his wife what he'd done.

A YEAR OF TRAGEDY

Liuasi was the first homicide victim of 2019.

In the months that followed, his murder and others faded quickly from the public consciousness as New Zealand grappled with its first terror attack.

According to The Homicide Report, a Stuff investigation, Liuasi is among 126 people – 86 men, 27 women and 13 young people – who died in suspicious or homicidal circumstances last year.

The project, built around the country's only publicly searchable database, aims to put context around our homicide statistics.

On average, 70 people are killed annually in New Zealand.

Of the 1125 victim's names in our database, which spans 2004 to 2019, nearly two thirds belong to men and every eighth is a child's. Half of the women who feature were killed by a partner or an ex.

Like one in five homicide victims, Liuasi was killed in a highly deprived neighbourhood. Alcohol is a factor in at least a third of all killings.

Had it not been for the March 15 terror attack, which claimed the lives of 51 people, the 2019 toll would have been on par with the previous year, which was the worst since 94 deaths were recorded in 2009.

Liuasi's murder is one of the few homicides that happened last year that has been resolved in the courts – Vea pleaded guilty quickly and is serving a sentence of life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 15 years.

For that reason, the details of many cases have not been traversed publicly and working out some of the determining factors, like the use of alcohol or drugs, is not possible.

What's clear though is that many of the themes we've highlighted previously as part of The Homicide Report were present again in last year's statistics. In some areas the picture was bleak.

A dozen women allegedly died at the hands of a partner or ex-partner in 2019, making it the worst year for intimate partner homicide in a decade.

It was also a bad year for the country's most vulnerable, with the deaths of 12 children – almost as many as the three previous years combined.

And gun homicides continued to escalate. Of the 11 people, excluding those killed in the terror attack, who were shot dead, at least five had links to a gang.

The Homicide Report is an ongoing project and our database continues to be updated.

As of Friday, it had been nearly three weeks since the country's last homicide – the death of Christopher Blair, who was killed in a fatal fleeing driver crash in Oamaru on March 21.

The longest stretch the country's gone without a homicide is at least 34 days back in 2007. On average, someone is killed every five days.

'I KNOW HE'S AT PEACE'

More than 15 months have passed since Laulimu Liuasi was murdered, but his daughter, Helen Sheck, 32, says it still feels like it happened yesterday "because of the bond that I had with my Dad".

Like the rest of her family, Sheck, who lives in Melbourne, has struggled to come to grips with the loss of her father, who she describes as a "quiet and humble" man who "loved to joke around".

"He was all about family – making sure that his kids were taken care of."

Despite living in different countries, the pair spoke almost daily.

"He wasn't just my Dad, he also became my counsellor – the person I turned to when I was going through stuff here in Australia. He was my go to guy."

Several weeks after the murder, she remembers stepping out for a break from her job, pulling out her phone and instinctively trying to call him.

"When I got … the message saying 'this number is no longer active' I stared at my phone for a bit and then I started crying because I realised that he was never going to answer his phone again."

Liuasi, a carpenter by trade, grew up in Samoa, but moved to New Zealand for a better life more than three decades ago.

For much of the past year Sheck says she's held in her anger, while trying to keep smiling.

However, there are still times when she's overwhelmed by grief.

Despite that she's found a way to forgive Vea for what he did."It's life – it is what it is. I can't let what he did to my Dad stop me from moving forward."