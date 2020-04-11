Coronavirus: Parole revoked for eight foreign prisoners due to leave New Zealand

A woman in her 90s is New Zealand's second victim of Covid-19, Dr Caroline McElnay, Director of Public Health, announced on Friday.

Eight foreign prisoners who were facing deportation are stuck in New Zealand prisons because of the coronavirus lockdown, costing taxpayers an estimated $78,000.

The prisoners were all granted parole in February and March and were set to be released into the custody of Immigration New Zealand and the police.

The prisoners, including sex offenders and drug traffickers, were then to be deported.

However, under the Alert Level 4 lockdown, flights have been grounded and the police escorts are unavailable.

Corrections successfully applied to the Parole Board to revoke parole for the prisoners and keep them in custody until at least early May.

istock Eight foreign national prisoners have had their parole revoked because they can't be deported under COVID-19 travel restrictions

However, as one prisoner was told, it's not clear when the inmates will be able to fly home.

"He needs to bear in mind, of course, that the difficulties may continue to prevail," a parole board decision for one of the prisoners read.

In another, a 41 year-old, referred to as "P", hoped to return to Portugal to open a barber shop.

"P" was sentenced to five years and seven months in jail for importing 1.4kg of liquid cocaine.

He completed a drug programme in prison and was set to be released on parole on March 25 before it was revoked.

Another prisoner, "O", is 32 years-old and was sentenced to 16 years and two months for importing and possessing methamphetamine.

Since being imprisoned he's divorced his New Zealand wife and has work and a home lined up in his native Nigeria.

Bill Kearns An aerial view of Hawke's Bay Prison, at Mangaroa, where "P" is being held.

A 61 year-old South African, referred to as "D", was convicted of sexually abusing a girl under the age of 12. He partly blamed the victim for his offending but has since taken part in a sex offenders programme and has family support at home.

He was due to fly home on April 2 but that now cannot go ahead.

"Y" was found guilty of importing 300kg of ephedrine, a precursor used to make methamphetamine.

The 57-year-old Korean national took responsibility for his offending when he was sentenced but said he believed he was importing black market handbags and t-shirts.

"S" has a home and work lined up in China. He was sentenced to 10 years for importing drugs and told authorities he had committed the crime because of "greed and an unhealthy lifestyle".

"H" intends to return to Tonga where he will work on his family's farm. He was sentenced to eight years in prison for the rape of a 13 year old.

"J" was jailed for 10 years and eight months for supplying methamphetamine.

Since being in prison he has been tested five times for drugs, returning clean results each time. He's described as "friendly and polite" and was to be returned to China.

"K" is from Malaysia and also has drug convictions, having been sentenced to eight years for importing 200kg of ephedrine from China.

All prisoners were deemed not to pose an undue risk to the public upon their release.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Rimutaka Prison where "D" is being held during lockdown.

Corrections' case management and probation manager Darius Fagan said the department was monitoring the situation and the prisoners would be deported as soon as possible.

Once deported, none of the prisoners would be allowed to return to New Zealand.

According to figures from Corrections, the average cost of housing a prisoner is $338 per day. When that figure is multiplied by the total number of days the prisoners will remain in custody until May, the combined total cost to Corrections is $78,078.