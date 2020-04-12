Coronavirus: Beehives destroyed, dog injured, in breach of Covid-19 lockdown rules

An injured dog was left on the site where beehives had been destroyed near Tūrangi.

A Taupō honey business has no idea how a number of their hives were damaged and an injured dog left at one of their sites during the nationwide lockdown.

Mandy and Keith Davis, who own Keith's Honey, visited one of their many beehive sites just outside of Tūrangi on Friday to find five hives destroyed, an injured dog lying in the middle of the mess and the remains of a small fire.

They had to get friends to help transport the dog to a vet. And the dog is now with Taupō SPCA.

It was pure luck the Davis' found the incident on Good Friday as they originally had no plans to check the site.

SUPPLIED Tyre marks on the broken hives suggest they had been deliberately run over backwards and forwards.

"On Tuesday we went to that same site and we ended up getting stuck up there because Keith loves to drive through the blackberry so we can turn around easily," Mandy said.

"He fell into a hole so we were up there half the day stuck - so he took the towball off because he thought that might be holding us back from trying to get out of there. We left the towball there.

"We went back on Friday to pick up our towball and check on our site and that is when we saw the dog sitting there and the [damaged] hives, which had been run over.

"So it was quite lucky we went back as if we hadn't left our towball there we probably wouldn't have gone back so soon."

SUPPLIED A few thousand dollars worth of damage to a Taupō apiaries hives.

The dog, which is thought to possibly be a french mastiff cross was just sitting in the middle of the hives "looking all sad and hurt".

Mandy posted the incident on their Facebook page in the hopes of finding the dog's owner as it's not microchipped.

She said there had been a thousand dollars of damage to the site.

"It looks like there are some tyre marks over the hives and the thing is if they had accidentally run over a beehive it wouldn't have been that damaged. It's almost like they've been run over a few times backward and forwards just to crush them.

SUPPLIED A small fire was lit near the broken hives.

"We've been beekeeping for a few years and we do know how to recover from this.

"But we pay for those bee sites, we pay money to have the bees there and you just don't expect strangers to come in and do that to your site. And it's private property - it's not DoC land or anything like that."

The bees have been at that site for three to four years and nothing has happened there before.

"Obviously they have no sense - to light a fire in the bush and also being there when it was lockdown they shouldn't have even been there."

The Davis' are now installing cameras at the site, but Mandy said that while everyone has their theories the only ones that know what happened are those involved and the dog.

It has been reported to police.