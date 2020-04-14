Man jailed for indecently assaulting woman asleep with her partner

Victim was asleep in bed with her partner when she was awoken by Aaron Rima indecently assaulting her. (File photo)

A man has been jailed for indecently assaulting a woman as she lay sleeping with her partner.

Aaron Rima's latest offending occurred in April last year.

After spending a night drinking with a friend, Rima, 49, accepted an invitation to sleep over on the man's couch.

The man and his partner slept in a bedroom.

READ MORE:

* Once respected Hawke's Bay winemaker sentenced to preventive detention

* Online predator who used Instagram to lure teen jailed after showing no remorse

* Serial groper who preyed on 11 women jailed for five years and four months

In the night the woman was woken by a hand touching her breast. She initially thought that it was her partner, but it was Rima.

He continued to touch the woman, whispering in her ear "It's all right, come on mamma, I won't say anything, I won't tell anyone".

The woman pulled a blanket over her head to stop Rima touching her.

She began crying, scratching and pinching her partner hard on the arm to wake him up.

When her partner woke up he saw Rima leaving the room. A scuffle ensued and Rima fled.

When spoken to by Police, Rima said that he went to say goodbye to the complainant and kissed her on the forehead.

He lost his balance and one of his hands landed on her breast accidentally, he said.

Rima appeared in Napier District Court last week and pleaded guilty to three charges of indecent assault. Judge Geoff Rea sentenced him to two years in prison and gave him a first strike under the three strikes legislation.

In 2007 Rima, also known as Rima-Samuels, was sentenced to 10 months in prison after pleading guilty to indecent assault on a girl aged under 12, assault on a female, assault on a child and possession of an offensive weapon.

In December 2017 Rima was sentenced to 10 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges of male assaults female, breaching a protection order and breaching community work.