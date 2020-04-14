Person uncovers human remains on rural property near Hamilton

Human remains have been uncovered at a rural Horsham Downs property.

Police were called to the rural Horsham Downs property about 10am on Monday after a person found the remains on their property, a police spokesperson said.

Initial indications were the remains had been there some time.

A scene guard was in place at the property overnight and police were making enquiries to ascertain the identity of the deceased and the circumstances of how they came to be on the property.

This may take some time, the spokesperson said.