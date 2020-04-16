Dirt bike rider arrested over Raumati Beach rundown of a dog out for a walk

A trailbiker riding on a footpath allegedly ran over an elderly dog being walked on leash.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged with driving offences after he was involved in an incident with a Kāpiti Coast woman and her 11-year-old dog Tinker.

Police received a report on Tuesday last week that a couple were walking their dog on a pedestrian-only track at Raumati Beach when a dirt bike rider collided with Tinker.

The rider then left the scene after injuring the dog who suffered bruising and scrapes on his groin.

Tinker, 11, was allegedly run over by a man on a trailbike on a Kapiti Coast footpath on April 7.

The woman says she tried to move Tinker off the path, but the man rode right over the dog.

"You could see the tyre mark on him where he went straight over him," the woman said.

The moments before and after the crash were caught on camera and show the woman screaming and the rider falling off his bike before climbing back on and riding away.

"I was screaming at him and Tinker was yelping in pain."

Tinker was taken to the vet and treated for shock. He had been for a walk since and was scared of traffic noises, something that had never worried him before, his owner said.

Police investigating the incident arrested the man at a Paraparaumu address on Thursday. He was due to appear in court on 12 May on a number of driving charges, including driving while suspended.