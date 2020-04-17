Police dog recovering after being stabbed in Rotorua chase

A police dog is recovering after being stabbed on Ford Rd, Fordlands, in Rotorua.

A police dog stabbed while chasing down a man in Rotorua has undergone surgery and is now in recovery.

Police received a report of a person attempting to break into a vehicle on Ford Rd, Fordlands, around 3am on Friday, a police spokesman said.

The alleged offender fled the scene before entering a nearby property.

A police dog followed and was stabbed.

Soon after a "self-harm incident" occurred and the man was taken to Rotorua District Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The police dog is in recovery.