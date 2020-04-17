2 further coronavirus deaths in NZ; 8 new cases ... read more

Police dog recovering after being stabbed in Rotorua chase

Kirsty Lawrence10:10, Apr 17 2020
A police dog is recovering after being stabbed on Ford Rd, Fordlands, in Rotorua.
A police dog stabbed while chasing down a man in Rotorua has undergone surgery and is now in recovery. 

Police received a report of a person attempting to break into a vehicle on Ford Rd, Fordlands, around 3am on Friday, a police spokesman said.

The alleged offender fled the scene before entering a nearby property. 

A police dog followed and was stabbed.

Soon after a "self-harm incident" occurred and the man was taken to Rotorua District Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The police dog is in recovery.

 

