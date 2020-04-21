Sexual assault complaint investigation against top cop Kevin Burke 'thorough' - IPCA

Detective Inspector Kevin Burke at his trial at the High Court in Auckland, where he was found not guilty of sexually assaulting two women.

An anonymous letter sent to the Police Commissioner alleged a senior Northland cop had sex with a victim of crime and despite lacking firm evidence, it did warrant further investigation, the police watchdog has found.

The revelation is contained in an Independent Police Conduct Authority investigation into the police handling of a sexual assault investigation involving then-Detective Inspector Kevin Burke, released on Tuesday.

Burke was found not guilty of sexually assaulting two women in separate incidents, following a trial at the High Court in Auckland in February, 2019. He retired from the police six months later, avoiding an employment investigation.

The IPCA carried out two separate investigations; one into Burke's alleged offending and a second into a complaint by one of the women about the police's handling of the investigation.

The authority found allegations made by the two women were handled well by police, despite some issues in communication with one of the complainants, referred to as Ms X, and her advocate, referred to as Ms B.

In a separate investigation, the IPCA found that there was "insufficient cogent evidence" to conclude Burke sexually assaulted either of the women.

"However, the Authority did conclude that some aspects of his conduct represented poor judgment; or were wrong in principle, despite meeting the acceptable professional standards of the time."

The IPCA is not publishing its report into Burke's behaviour, due to suppression orders made in the High Court

Authority Chair, Judge Colin Doherty said while some of Burke's actions towards Ms Y showed "poor judgment" and breached police regulations, there was no cogent evidence that he had sexually assaulted either of the women.

He said Burke's interactions with Ms X spanned years and he first met her when she was a vulnerable victim of crime.

Some of his conduct was in line with "good" investigative practice at the time, although in principle, it was "inappropriate".

"Both complainants were vulnerable in their own way. The power imbalance between the parties was central to the Authority's assessment and the findings made."

Assistant Commissioner of investigations Richard Chambers said suppression orders and privacy concerns limited what he could say about the cases.

"Police treat any allegations involving the conduct of a police officer extremely seriously. After police became aware of the complaints, staff from a different part of the country were brought in for the investigation to avoid any conflict of interest."

He praised the work of the investigators on the case.

The authority's report that has been made public reveals that in November 2016, six months before Ms X came forward, the Commissioner of Police received an anonymous letter.

The five-page letter, purportedly from a serving police officer, outlined allegations of "dysfunction" in the Northland police district – including the allegation Burke had "sex with a victim after being dispatched to a property".

Police decided the "oblique" reference contained "insufficient credible information" to warrant an investigation, the report stated.

The report stated the officer who read the letter was suspicious of its authenticity. The contents also caused him to consider whether Ms B - who he was familiar with from her advocacy role - had written it.

He said he was concerned that if he contacted her about the letter, Ms B might release details of their conversation to the media, potentially undermining public confidence in the district's police.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Burke was acquitted of all charges against him in the High Court in Auckland in February, 2019. He retired from the police in August.

He said he also chose not to raise it with Burke because the allegations were vague and his questions would amount to no more than a "fishing trip".

However, the authority found the officer had an obligation to follow the line of inquiry, including going to Ms B.

It found the officer's concern Ms B would release details to the media was speculative.

In the IPCA's opinion, acknowledgment that police were taking the matter seriously would "reinforce public trust and confidence" in police and the district, "rather than undermining it".

The bulk of the authority's report focussed on the police handling of Ms X's complaint and concluded police were "fair" and "thorough".

However, the IPCA was critical of the investigation team for allowing Ms X to believe they could provide her with a level of service that was "unachievable".

In April 2017, Ms X complained to the IPCA about historic "sexual harassment and molestation" by Burke.

This information was forwarded to police two weeks later, and an investigation was launched.

Various officers across the country were involved in the investigation at different times, and none were relieved from their day-to-day roles.

DAVID WALKER/STUFF Ms X made a complaint to the IPCA about Burke in 2017. She said police were not "victim focussed" in its dealings with her, but the IPCA says the investigation was fair.

All members of the team had to declare they did not have a conflict of interest with Burke.

The fact that the alleged offender was a senior police officer added a "layer of complexity", the report stated.

"Because Ms X required frequent and detail-focussed updates from the investigation team to maintain her trust and confidence, their inability to meet expectations ultimately created dissatisfaction and mistrust," it stated.

Ms X told Stuff police were not "victim focussed" or "professional" when it came to communicating with her.

She said failing to follow-up on the letter showed police [will] "not act on inappropriate behaviour".

THE TRIAL

At his 2019 trial, the court heard from two women who claimed Burke assaulted them in the early 2000s.

The first complainant said Burke turned up at her house uninvited with beer and wine a week after she met him to report a suspected fraudster.

Burke drank all of the beer and when the woman, then aged in her 40s, was showing him to a spare room, he forced her to the floor and assaulted her, she said.

The second complainant, said she was aged in her 20s at the time and in an abusive relationship. She said she had been stabbed by her partner and Burke was the officer in charge of a case.

Burke was her "hero" before he came to her home with wine and pizza, climbed into her bed and assaulted her. She said he went on to assault her several more times.

The defence case was the relationship between Burke and the first complainant was consensual, while there had never been any sexual contact with the second complainant.

Burke was found not guilty of the charges.