Convicted burglar sentenced for latest crime spree in Christchurch

Matt Dylan Sinclair has been sentenced by the Christchurch District Court to three years and four months' imprisonment on a raft of charges. (File photo)

A convicted burglar has landed himself back behind bars after committing 21 offences in just one year since his release from prison for previous offending.

Matt Dylan Sinclair, 33, was sentenced by the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday to three years and four months' imprisonment on a raft of charges including theft, burglary, intentional damage, dishonestly using a document, attempting to dishonestly use a document, breach of bail, breach of supervision, and failure to answer bail.

The charges were committed over 10 months, between February 17 and December 26 last year.

In the first incident, Sinclair went to a petrol station in Christchurch, pumped about $84 worth of fuel into a van and left without paying.

Over the next few months, he used two bank cards that had been stolen from vehicles in Christchurch and tried to use a stolen petrol card.

He also stole a $479 speaker from the The Warehouse Eastgate, $70 worth of booze from a liquor store, three watches worth $597 from a store on Riccarton Rd, $3050 of clothing from a store on Papanui Rd, and a camera and other items worth $825 from a store in Victoria St.

On March 18, Sinclair was a passenger in a suspected stolen vehicle that was pursued by police. The driver refused to stop and fled, forcing police to pursue them. Sinclair threw Z nails out the passenger window during the chase, causing punctures to the tyres of the police patrol vehicle, and two other vehicles driving on the road at the time.

On October 27, he arranged to collect a Samsung Galaxy cellphone that had been advertised on Facebook. When the seller left their kitchen to collect the charger from their bedroom, Sinclair grabbed the cellphone and left without paying for it.

On December 21, Sinclair asked to buy 4 kilograms of cherries from a roadside vendor in Christchurch. While the victim was preparing the cherries, Sinclair leaned into her vehicle and grabbed her money box. She tried to stop him, but he pushed her away and ran to his car. In his haste, the money fell out of the money box and Sinclair left empty handed.

On December 26, Sinclair went to a clothing store in Fendalton that he had been previously stolen $1200 worth of clothing from. The store was closed, but Sinclair climbed over a fence behind the store, broke open a locked plastic windbreak, took $1190 worth of clothing and left.

Judge Alistair Garland said Sinclair had stolen more than $10,000 worth of items and caused about $700 worth of damage during his crime spree.

Although Sinclair claimed to have remorse for his actions, a pre-sentence report writer noted he lacked emotion about his actions, and a probation officer said Sinclair showed no empathy towards the victims of his offending, the judge said.

Sinclair was released from prison in December 2018 after previously being convicted for burglary and receiving stolen property. He first started offending when he was 14 and received his first sentence of imprisonment when he was 17. He has amassed a total of 41 criminal convictions over 16 years.