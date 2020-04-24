Police search for fleeing drivers after two separate pursuits in Christchurch

A police manhunt is on after two separate fleeing driver incidents in Christchurch on Thursday. (File photo).

Police are searching for two fleeing drivers after two police chases in Canterbury.

Canterbury road policing Constable James McClurg said a motorcyclist was seen travelling at a speed of more than 130kmh - more than 50kmh over the 80kmh temporary speed limit on Christchurch's Northern Motorway (State Highway 1).

Police signalled the driver to stop on nearby Tram Rd in Kaiapoi, about 5.35pm on Thursday.

The motorcyclist fled and a pursuit was initiated before being abandoned about 2 kilometres away on Heywards Rd, Clarkville after they fled at extreme speeds.

McClurg said anyone with information or dash cam footage at that time from SH1 near the Waimakariri bridge or along Tram Rd can email James.mcclurg@police.govt.nz.

Police then signalled a vehicle to stop because of the manner of their driving at the intersection of Wainoni Rd and Avonside Drive in Christchurch about 10.45pm.

The vehicle fled and a pursuit was initiated before being abandoned a short time after.

A police spokesman said inquires were being made on Friday to find both fleeing drivers.