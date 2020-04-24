Two men stabbed in Christchurch after road rage incident

Jamie Rangi Heron was sentenced to 7 years and six months's imprisonment in the Christchurch District Court. (File photo)

A convicted drug offender has been sent back to prison after an altercation on a Christchurch road where he stabbed two people several times.

Jamie Rangi Heron, 32, was sentenced to 7 years and six months' prison in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday where he appeared via audio visual link.

He was convicted on several charges including two of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault with a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, five drug-related charges, driving while suspended and breach of the Medicines Act.

Heron was driving along Northcote Rd in Christchurch about 10.30pm on May 10 when three men in a Toyota van drove up behind him. Heron drove slowly and pulled to the left without indicating, allowing the van to pass him. He then pulled back into the road and started following the van.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch dad accused of drugs, pistol in car

* Cash gives clue to scale of Christchurch's meth addiction

* Christchurch man jailed for stabbing woman who rejected him in the throat

He pulled up alongside the van and, according to its occupants, tried to push them into the left side of the road. The van turned left into Sawyers Arms Rd to get away from Heron, but he followed them and cut in front of the van. The van driver had to swerve to avoid a collision.

Heron got out of his car and approached the occupants of the van. He punched one of the men twice in the face and a physical altercation ensued. Heron stabbed the victims with a sharp object which was assumed to be a knife.

One of the men was stabbed under his left ear near his jaw, to the top of his shoulder, twice in his upper left arm and once to the left side of his body. He also suffered a cut to this mouth and swelling and bruising to his head. He still has ongoing nerve damage on the left side of his face and upper arm which has left him unable to perform his job.

Another man was hit in the head and chest then stabbed in the left side of his chest. The third victim had several cuts to his clothing but did not sustain any injuries.

The victims managed to push Heron into a bush and fled in their van.

Blenheim police Police found 40g of methamphetamine and 37g of cannabis in a hotel room rented by Jamie Rangi Heron. (File photo)

Less than two weeks later Heron was exiting a hotel on Mandeville St in Christchurch when he was stopped by police.

Officers searched his hotel room and found a .45 calibre pistol round on the floor. A bag in the room contained a pistol and five rounds of ammunition, as well as 40 grams of methamphetamine, 37 grams of cannabis, eight tablets of non-prescribed Viagra in an unlabelled container, $1350 in cash, and a glass methamphetamine pipe.

Heron's vehicle was also searched and more methamphetamine, a meth pipe, a set of scales and $651 of cash was found.

Heron had just completed a previous sentence when these offences occurred. In 2016 he was sentenced to two years and 11 months' imprisonment after being found with a loaded pistol and cash totalling $145,400 stashed in his car.