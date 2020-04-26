Arsonist disappointed mosque shootings 'overshadowed' his crimes

Kath Payne is the mother of Jacob Lowenstein who was sent to jail after burning down two mormon churches. (Video first published in June 2020)

After Jacob Lowenstein burned down two church buildings, he was disappointed when his offences were days later "overshadowed" by the March 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings.

Crown prosecutor Sophia Bicknell said in the High Court in Christchurch on Tuesday that Lowenstein made the comments in the weeks after he burned down the churches. Bicknell was making submissions in court during Lowenstein's appeal hearing against his sentence.

On March 11 last year, Lowenstein drove a stolen car to a Latter-day Saints Church study building in Kirkwood Ave in Upper Riccarton. He poured petrol over a couch and carpet in the lounge, then lit some paper with a lighter and dropped it into the petrol.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF The High Court has imposed a lesser sentence of six years and four months in prison for Jacob Lowenstein after he set two churches on fire.

The ensuing fire destroyed half the building, causing about $500,000 worth of damage.

On March 13, Lowenstein drove to Greymouth where he set fire to the Latter-day Saints Church on Main South Rd. The cost of the damage was about $700,000.

Lowenstein was sentenced to six years and nine months' imprisonment in June last year for burning down the two churches, as well as unrelated charges of assault with intent to injure and burglary.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Katherine Payne is the mother of Jacob Lowenstein who was sent to jail after burning down two churches.

Appealing his sentence, defence counsel Josh Lucas argued Lowenstein's jail term was "manifestly excessive".

Lucas argued Lowenstein's remorse was genuine and exceptional. He pointed out Lowenstein went to police and confessed to the crimes even before he had been arrested. Lucas said it is a well-established principle that a criminal handing themselves in to the police is a significant mitigating factor for sentencing.

Lucas said Lowenstein willingly participated in restorative justice and the victims had acknowledged his remorse was genuine. He argued Lowenstein should have been given more credit for this.

Bicknell argued Lowenstein's admission to police and his remorse was properly recognised when his sentence was imposed. She stated that although Lowenstein's admission to police saved time and resources, it was not a case where the offending would not have been discovered had it not been for his confession.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Jacob Lowenstein in court when he was being sentenced for burning down two church buildings in March 2019.

She said while she accepts Lowenstein's remorse was genuine, his comments of being disappointed that his offence were "overshadowed" by the March 15 mosque shootings should be taken into consideration.

Justice Rachel Dunningham said Lowenstein's remorse, his early admission of guilt to police and his personal circumstances, including his dysfunctional upbringing, warranted a bigger discount than what was given by the sentencing judge.

Justice Dunningham quashed Lowenstein's original sentence and imposed a new sentence of six years and four months' imprisonment – five months less than his original sentence.

Katherine Payne, Lowenstein's mother, declined to comment on the outcome of the appeal when approached by Stuff.

When Payne spoke to Stuff last year, she said her son was not "a mindless church-burning thug", but made stupid choices in the midst of a bout of depression.