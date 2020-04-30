Police officer who sexually assaulted fellow cop sentenced to six years in jail

Jamie Anthony Foster was sentenced on Thursday at the Auckland District Court.

A police officer who sexually assaulted his colleague while she slept has been sentenced to six years in jail.

Jamie Anthony Foster, 29, was found guilty of unlawful sexual violation and indecent assault after a trial in the Auckland District Court in March.

On Thursday he appeared via an audio visual link from prison and Judge Evangelos Thomas sentenced him to six years in jail for the sexual violation charge and 12 months in jail for the indecent assault charge.

Last week, the police officer abandoned his appeal for continued name suppression.

At trial, the victim told the jury she woke to pain as the officer assaulted her in a motel room in Kerikeri in February 2019.

The officers, along with a group of colleagues, were in Northland to police the Waitangi Day commemorations.

The Crown's case was the policeman "helped himself" to the victim after she earlier refused his advances. He then tried to cover up what he did.

Defence counsel Paul Borich QC said it was a pre-arranged, consensual hook-up and told Judge Thomas his client had extensive support including the 95 character references that were filed.

On Thursday, crown prosecutor Rebkah Thompson, said Foster had not only breached the victim's trust but also the public's trust in the police.

During the trial, ​CCTV played to the jury showed officers drinking and socialising. The complainant said she skulled out of a hollowed-out police baton and participated in a stripping game after a senior sergeant exposed himself.

She then went to her motel room to sleep.

Later, she woke up to a feeling of "pain" and the defendant in her bed.

"You raped her as she slept," Judge Thomas said.

"The evidence does not leave open that it was anything other than rape."

Judge Thomas also issued Foster with his First Strike under the Three Strikes Regime.

'YOU MADE ME FEEL DISGUSTING'

The victim read her victim impact statement via an audio visual link, speaking directly to Foster.

"It's not fair you sexually violated me, taking something from me that doesn't belong to you," she said.

She said the trip up to Waitangi was supposed to be a fresh start for her in a career she loved.

"Little did I know within 24 hours my whole world would be shattered into millions of pieces....pieces that will always have cracks."

The victim, sometimes emotional, said she refused Foster's advances earlier in the night and she would have let him get away with that.

However, his "sick, self-enititled needs" drove him to creep in to her motel room, she said.

"We both wouldn't be here Jamie. I trusted you. I thought you were a nice person, a work friend...I should have been safe."

"You forced your penis into my vagina when I was asleep and vulnerable."

She spoke of how she's since being diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder and depression and has been unable to work.

"You've dragged me through the last 15 months and I've barely survived, let alone lived."

The victim said she felt sick at how Foster's excuse was that he thought it was consensual.

"This is not a story of regret or lies. This is a story of you sexually assaulting me."

"I'm changed in ways I'm still discovering. I no longer value myself. You make me feel disgusting and not worthy."

The victim said she will forever be labelled as the policewoman who was raped by a fellow colleague.

"If I can't trust a fellow police officer...a work friend, who can I trust?"

"Jamie you raped me...the sooner you take responsibility the sooner you'll have an opportunity for life."

'UNACCEPTABLE, DISAPPOINTING'

Paul Borich QC previously said the New Zealand Police had let the pair down.

"What happened up there was not good, it was not good ... all these people up there drinking ... it was a recipe for disaster. Is it any wonder we now have this mess to sort out?"

On Thursday, Police superintendent Naila Hassan again acknowledged the strength of the victim.

"She has shown incredible courage and strength throughout the investigation and court processes and we will continue to provide her with the support she needs moving forward," Hassan said

The superintendent said police take complaints regarding criminal behaviour by an employee "extremely seriously" and Foster's behaviour was "reprehensible".

Hassan previously said the behaviour displayed by some of the other staff in Kerikeri was "completely unacceptable, disappointing and to say it was out of line with our values would be an understatement".

Hassan said alongside the criminal investigation, police carried out an employment investigation into the activities of some staff.

"Four staff were identified as having behaved in a way that breached our code of conduct. Three of them were dealt with within our disciplinary process and remain on active duty.

"The fourth officer is no longer working for the New Zealand Police."

On Thursday, Hassan said other staff were shocked and disappointed to hear what happened in Kerikeri.

"...his behaviour does not reflect the 13,000 other Police staff who come to work every day to do the best for our communities. This isolated incident is not a reflection of how we live our values each day."