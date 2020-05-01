Driver jailed for killing motorist in 180kmh crash

Richard Robert Tranter in the High Court in Christchurch during an earlier appearance.

A man who killed another motorist when he drove at 180kmh in suburban Christchurch whilst under the influence of alcohol, has been sentenced to eight year and three months behind bars.

Richard Robert Tranter, 28, appeared in the High Court in Christchurch on Friday. He sat with slumped shoulders staring down at his hands during the sentencing.

Justice Edwin Wylie did not impose a minimum period of imprisonment. He ordered that Tranter be disqualified from driving for six years starting on the day of his release.

Tranter was found guilty during a four day-trial in February. On the first day of the trial, Tranter pleaded guilty to charge of driving with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit. His reading was 112 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 50mcg per 100ml.

The jury rejected an alternative option of finding him guilty of dangerous driving causing death.

The crash happened about 10.30pm on January 2, 2018 when Tranter's BMW hit the back of Jack Keith Munro's vehicle at the corner of Russley Rd and Bentley St.

The impact shunted the 23-year-old Munro's vehicle into a parked car. Munro died in hospital the next day.

A video made by Tranter on his phone shortly before the crash shows him speeding. In the video, which was shown during the trial, the car can be seen passing other cars on the road and switching lanes to do so. The driver of the car can be heard cheering as he passes the other vehicles and saying he has nothing to worry about.

"I'm having a good night. I don't have a care in the world," he said.

A member of the police's serious crash unit testified Tranter would have been able to brake and avoid the crash had he not been speeding at 180kmh.

Tranter told police after the crash he tried to brake to avoid the crash, but the officer said there was no evidence of braking before impact.