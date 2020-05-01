Father will 'never forgive' driver who killed son in 180kmh crash

Richard Robert Tranter in the High Court in Christchurch during an earlier appearance.

Garth Munro says he will never forgive the man who killed his son while driving 180kmh on a suburban street.

Richard Robert Tranter, 28, was sentenced to eight years and three months' imprisonment in the High Court in Christchurch on Friday.

The crash happened about 10.30pm on January 2, 2018, at the intersection of Russley Rd and Bentley St when Tranter's BMW hit Jack Munro's vehicle from behind. The impact shunted Munro's vehicle into a parked car.

Munro died in hospital the next day. He was on his way home after visiting a friend and had pulled out of a side street into Russley Rd when Tranter crashed into him.

Tranter was found guilty of manslaughter during a four day-trial in February. On the first day of the trial, he pleaded guilty to charge of driving with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit. His reading was 112 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 50mcg per 100ml.

Tranter sat with slumped shoulders and stared down at his hands while victim impact statements were read aloud in court. Munro’s sister and her partner were present in the public gallery in court, while Munro’s parents appeared via audio-visual link from a courtroom in Nelson.

Garth Munro spoke of how the family’s lives were forever changed by his son's death.

“Two years ago my son, Jack, was killed. Two years ago the bond between parent and child was broken,” he said.

The-Press Richard Robert Tranter appeared in High Court in Christchurch on Friday to be sentenced on a charge of manslaughter.

“Today I have a small moment in time to express the inexpressible, to describe the indescribable, to find language and words which do not exist to define the unbearable pain and suffering that the traumatic death of Jack has caused me, my wife and my remaining children.”

He spoke of the trauma of sitting next to his son in hospital when he died, and how it became increasingly difficult for the family to live in the house they had shared with him, to walk into his room and smell his smell, and drive past the place where the crash had happened.

Munro and his wife decided to leave Christchurch to try “survive their ongoing pain” and shelter their other children from their terrible grief.

“My life was supposed to overlap with Jack’s forever. You took that away," Munro told Tranter.

“Your actions on that night are unforgivable and as a loving father of Jack, I will never forgive you.”

Jack Munro’s sister, Beth, spoke highly of her brother with whom she had shared a close bond. He had completed a science degree at the University of Canterbury and was just about to start his master’s degree when he died.

“He had quality friends, because he was such a good friend,” she said.

“He was an old soul with an incredibly kind nature. I don’t believe I can find someone with a sense of humour like his. I have lost a life I will never be able to pick the pieces up from and try to carry on. This grief does not allow that kind of recovery.”

Tranter did not look at any of the Munro family while they spoke. Defence counsel Tony Bamford said Tranter asked him to express "his sorrow, his self-loathing and acknowledge the fact and the reality that he is a person to be despised."

Bamford said Tranter has a long way to go to rehabilitate himself and reintegrate himself in society.

Crown prosecutor Clair Boshier said there was no evidence of true remorse from Tranter.

“He still does not accept the risk caused by his grossly excessive speed and is still attempting to justify his behaviour,” she said.

Justice Edwin Wylie imposed a sentence of eight years and three months' imprisonment and disqualified Tranter from driving for six years starting on the day of his release. No minimum period of imprisonment was not imposed.