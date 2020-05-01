Fire destroys house linked to missing Southland man Dale Watene's employer

Dale Watene is remembered is a hard-working man who always found time for others.

A house linked to the employer of missing Southland man Dale Watene has burned to the ground in suspicious circumstances.

It comes as police ramp up their investigation into Watene's disappearance a fortnight ago amid concern he's been killed.

Firefighters were called to a property in Clifden Gorge Rd, Otautau, about 1.45pm on Thursday.

Fire investigators work at the scene of a suspicious house fire in Clifden Gorge Rd, Otautau.

When they arrived they found a house ablaze, and they were unable to save it.

The fire is being treated as suspicious.

The house is owned by a company linked to Watene's employer, a dairy farmer.

He declined to comment when contacted on Friday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Stu Harvey said police had not established a link between Watene's disappearance and the fire, but "it's very early on in the investigation".

He declined to comment further.

Dale Watene's family are clinging to hope he will be found alive.

Watene, described by police as being 183 centimetres tall and thin, hasn't been seen since April 16, the day after his 40th birthday.

His truck, a blue 1995 Isuzu SUV, registration CGE 638, was found two days later at Holt Park in Otautau. The battery had been removed and diesel was pooling on the ground beneath.

On the day he disappeared, Watene, a father to a 5-year-old boy, had been drinking at an Otautau home where a woman he'd been seeing lived.

He apparently left there in the early evening to go and buy alcohol, but never returned.

The last call made using Watene's cell phone was about 9.30pm on April 16, but the recipient didn't answer, and his bank card hasn't been used since he bought about $200 worth of groceries on his birthday.

Dale Watene's truck was found two days after he disappeared.

Watene was known to dabble in drugs and at times associated with people on the fringes of the local underworld.

There are fears he owed money to the wrong people and might have been killed.

But no-one can find any trace of the groceries he bought, suggesting he might be hiding somewhere.

A friend, who Stuff has agreed not to name, believes Watene's truck broke down at Holt Park. He'd apparently taken it four wheel driving the previous day and after that it hadn't been running very well.

The friend said he believed that after the breakdown Watene removed the battery from the vehicle and then somehow made the 20 kilometre trek to the property near Wairio where he lived alone.

Watene apparently only had one car battery that he switched between two vehicles.

The battery from his truck was found in a car at his home after his disappearance, the friend said.

Watene grew up in Huntly and moved to Southland about 15 years ago for work.

Covid-19 restrictions have prevented his family from travelling south to help with the search.

Harvey previously said a team of detectives was investigating Watene's disappearance.

"We're keeping a very open mind about what's happened."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Chris Lucy on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.