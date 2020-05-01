Man convicted of killing 'best mate' denied parole

Jason Blackler at his sentencing for the manslaughter of Alan Fahey, in the High Court at Dunedin.

A violent offender who once refused to hear a judge issue him with a first strike offence after killing his friend has been denied parole.

Jason Karl Blackler, 50, appeared for a parole hearing via teleconference from the Invercargill Prison earlier last month, due to Alert Level 4 restrictions.

He initially refused to attend the hearing, but later joined in.

He was serving a seven-year sentence, after he was found guilty of the manslaughter of Alan Fahey in Dunedin on or before October 25, 2016.

Fahey, an alcoholic with a pre-existing coronary disease, had been feeling unwell on the day of his death.

That afternoon and evening, he and Blackler drank a 1-litre bottle of Jagermeister and multiple beers.

Fahey was assaulted by Blackler, who became incensed over a comment directed towards a family member.

Fahey suffered facial, neck and throat injuries in the incident, which Blackler later denied inflicting.

SUPPLIED Alan Fahey, 66, was killed by his flatmate, Jason Blackler, in Dunedin in October 2016.

The Parole Board noted Blackler, who has a sentence expiry date of October 2023, had 16-pages of criminal history dating back to 1985, including cruelty to animals, threatening to kill, and drink-driving.

In his parole assessment report, Blackler had made almost no effort to deal with his offending causes, and had an ''uncompromising attitude'' to the sentence plan.

That included comments that everything reported about him was either a misinterpretation or a lie.

He was assessed as having a high chance of violent and general re-offending.

It was recommended he complete a drug treatment programme, and the special treatment unit rehabilitation programme.

The Board was not satisfied about his risk, and parole was declined.

Due to problems with the telephone conference it was agreed his next parole hearing should be rescheduled for November 2020.