20kg of meth found in suitcase at Auckland Airport during coronavirus lockdown

A black suitcase was found to have 20kg of methamphetamine inside.

Two Kiwis have been arrested after 20 kilograms of methamphetamine was found in a carry-on suitcase at Auckland Airport.

Customs said a 26-year-old was identified as a person of interest and risk-profiled after he left New Zealand for the United States on May 2. He returned from Los Angeles five days later.

Customs said it found 20kg of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $8 million, in his suitcase on Thursday.

The man has been charged with the importation and possession of a Class A controlled drug.

On Thursday and Friday, Customs and the New Zealand Police carried out a number of search warrants in Auckland and a 44-year-old man allegedly linked to the case was arrested.

He has also been charged with the importation of a class A controlled drug.

Customs investigations manager Bruce Berry said some criminal syndicates were trying to take advantage of the Covid-19 situation to undertake their illicit trade.

“This should serve as a warning – Customs has continued its efforts to risk assess all passengers, cargo and craft as we would under normal circumstances.

"We know that organised criminal groups are very agile in adapting their smuggling efforts to try and take advantage of any situation, but we remain as vigilant as ever as this seizure shows.”

If you have suspicions about someone involved in drug smuggling, call either 0800 4 CUSTOMS (0800 428 786) in confidence, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.