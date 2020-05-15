Murderer James Te Hiko's appeal against conviction rejected for second time

JamesTe Hiko during his appearance in the High Court in Rotorua on June 9, 2017.

A man who brutally murdered his partner in a frenzied attack has lost his application for a rehearing over a previously failed appeal.

James Te Hiko, also known as Jamie, was found guilty of murdering 41-year-old Queenie Karaka, also known as Nina Thompson, at Atiamuri in April 2016.

She was struck with at least 70 blows from fists, feet and an iron pole.

Te Hiko never denied killing Thompson but argued he did not have murderous intent due to being drunk and high at the time of the attack.

Supplied 41-year-old Queenie Karaka, also known as Nina Thompson, was killed in April 2016.

During his trial, his counsel argued for the jury to find him guilty of manslaughter instead of murder.

After being found guilty of murder, Te Hiko was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years in the High Court at Rotorua on June 2017.

An appeal against this conviction was rejected in March 2019.

Te Hiko argued his trial defence lawyer had not prepared enough before he took the stand in his own defence.

He further argued the implications of his drug addiction were not explained to the jury.

Fresh evidence relating to his drug use and addiction was submitted in support of Te Hiko’s appeal.

This identified psychosis was a risk for Te Hiko when he was in withdrawal after using methamphetamine.

The evidence was accepted by the court but it did not conclude this evidence proved a lack of murderous intent.

In the application to appeal the Court of Appeal ruling the claims were repeated. He asked for a rehearing based on “shortcomings of his legal counsel”.

The Court of Appeal concluded Te Hiko was “intelligent, had taken a close interest in the case, was made aware of Crown evidence and that a written brief of evidence had been prepared".

“The brief of evidence was clearly written to advance the defence that in his intoxicated state Te Hiko did not subjectively appreciate the risk of death.

“The actual evidence he gave at trial was consistent with the brief.”