Man in custody after death of woman in West Auckland, family member says

Police have descended on a block of flats in West Auckland after a woman died late on Wednesday evening.

A family member told Stuff a man is in custody and he understood police have launched a homicide inquiry.

Police are yet to comment further than saying there was an "incident" in Henderson.

The entranceway to the block of units on Great North Rd in Henderson, near the Te Atatu Rd roundabout, was cordoned off early on Thursday, day one of the alert level 2 restrictions.

The family member, who declined to be named, said the woman had a young son, who he understood was staying elsewhere when his mother died.

Efforts are underway to find and inform the son, he said.

The family member said the boy’s father had died, and he did not know the identity of the man taken into custody, nor the exact circumstances of the woman’s death.

The woman was aged in her early 50s, he said.

Forensic specialists were examining the flat about 7.30am.

Police have been contacted for further comment.