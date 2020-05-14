Australian deportee labelled 'a walking crime spree' fails to get sentence reduced

Ben David Manzone in the Christchurch District Court on January 31, 2020 when he was sentenced to four years' imprisonment.

A man jailed in New Zealand shortly after being deported from Australia after committing numerous offences there has failed to have his prison sentence reduced.

Ben David Manzone, 42, was labelled a “walking crime spree” by the Crown prosecutor when he was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment in the Christchurch District Court in January.

His sentence was imposed after he was convicted on 25 charges, including robbery, eight charges of theft, three charges of theft of motor vehicles, escaping custody, resisting police, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and receiving stolen items.

Manzone was deported from Australia after serving a prison sentence there for armed robbery and arrived in New Zealand in June 2018. He started offending about five months after touching down in Aotearoa.

In November 2018 he stole three car registration plates and $120 of petrol from NPD Petrol Station in Moorhouse Ave, and shortly after a handbag from a woman’s car and luggage from a van.

On November 29, Manzone was in McClelland Pl and while a courier driver went to deliver a package he got in the van and drove it away. It was full of that day's deliveries and Christmas presents. The van was recovered nearby with a number of packages missing.

In early December 2018, he took a van from a house in Sydenham. It had a GPS tracker in it and was traced to Westfield Mall in Riccarton, where Manzone broke into another car and took five suitcases of property.

The van was eventually found in a car park at Burnside Park, where he was arrested. When police searched the bag he was carrying they found drugs.

On December 7, 2018, he again jumped in a parked courier van in Vagues Rd, Papanui, but this time the driver attempted to remove the keys from the ignition and was punched away. The van was recovered but some parcels were missing.

A week later, Manzone took a car from the car park of Hell Pizza in Riccarton. He removed various items from another car parked nearby and put them in the stolen car. Police arrived, but Manzone struggled with them and continued to try to start the car. He was told he was under arrest, but resisted, was pepper sprayed, then escaped out the passenger's door and ran off.

When he was arrested police found two stolen car registration plates in his possession.

On December 18, 2018 he broke into a locked shed and stole a motorbike.

'No alternative but to revert to offending'

After being sentenced, Manzone appealed his sentence in the High Court on the basis that it was manifestly excessive.

Although he was born in New Zealand, his parents moved with him to Australia when he was just eight weeks old. He spent his entire childhood in Australia and never returned to New Zealand until his deportation. When he was deported he was separated from his children in Australia.

Defence counsel Josh Lucas submitted to the court Manzone’s family and social support network existed only in Australia, not in New Zealand. He said “it is of no surprise due to the stress, strain and trauma of being deported from Australia” that Manzone fell back into drug use.

Lucas said without any social support, Manzone was provided with no other alternative than to revert to offending.

According to Lucas the sentencing judge failed to adequately take into account Manzone’s personal circumstances and a sentence of three years’ imprisonment would have been more appropriate.

Crown prosecutor Klaudia Courteney acknowledged that while Mazone was left without a support structure after being sent back to New Zealand, his deportation did not inevitably have to result in further offending. She said when he arrived in New Zealand, the Prisoners’ Aid and Rehabilitation Society of Canterbury assisted him with finding healthcare, employment, probation services and household items, and provided him with emotional support.

Courteney also submitted it cannot be said that Manzone’s criminal offending in New Zealand was caused by the way he had been separated from his friends and family in Australia, as such support had not deterred him from offending there.

Manzone had a lengthy history of criminal offending in Australia, starting from convictions in a children’s court for burglary and theft between 1990 and 1995, and continuing with more convictions for armed robbery, theft, shoplifting, dishonesty and drug offending in the years that followed.

Justice Gerald Nation said that while Manzone faced inevitable challenges in being deported to New Zealand, the sentencing judge took this into consideration. He said there was no error in the way Mazone was sentenced and his sentence cannot be regarded as manifestly excessive.