Police chase south of Auckland ends in three-car crash

A vehicle crashed after a police pursuit through Drury and Papakura. (File photo)

A police chase south of Auckland has ended in a three-car crash.

No one was injured in the collision, which happened at the intersection of Beach and Great South roads in Papakura about 6.35pm on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said police had earlier tried to stop one of the vehicles involved in the crash on Great South Rd in Drury.

"The vehicle fled and police followed."

Less than a minuter later, the fleeing driver crashed into two other vehicles.

The driver was taken into custody after the crash.