Two people in hospital after serious assault on Auckland's North Shore
Two people have been taken to hospital after a serious assault on Auckland's North Shore.
Police were called to the incident, on Shakespeare Rd in Milford, about 4.20pm on Saturday.
A police spokeswoman said one person had serious injuries and the other was in a moderate condition.
They were both taken to hospital.
Police are investigating and as at 9.40pm on Saturday were yet to make an arrest.
Stuff