Two people in hospital after serious assault on Auckland's North Shore

Shakespeare Rd in Milford, near where two people were injured after a serious assault.

Two people have been taken to hospital after a serious assault on Auckland's North Shore.

Police were called to the incident, on Shakespeare Rd in Milford, about 4.20pm on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said one person had serious injuries and the other was in a moderate condition.

They were both taken to hospital.

Police are investigating and as at 9.40pm on Saturday were yet to make an arrest.