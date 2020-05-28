Teen appears in court over fatal crash that killed sisters

Tayla Alexander, left, died in a Christchurch crash on November 25. Her sister Sunmara died on December 13 from critical burns sustained in the crash.

A 19-year-old man has appeared in court over the deaths of two sisters in a fiery crash in Christchurch's Port Hills.

The crash happened on Summit Rd about 11pm on November 27.

Ashburton teen Tayla Alexander, 17, died at the scene and her sister, Sunmara Alexander, then 15, was critically injured with extensive burns. Sunmara died on December 13 — her 16th birthday — at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital.

The 19-year-old man appeared before Judge Quentin Hix in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday. The teen is charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing injury, and driving without the appropriate licence.

The teen, who has interim name suppression, entered no plea through his lawyer, Andrew McCormick, and was remanded at large until July 2.

The girls' father, Jason Alexander, was seated in the back of the court room for the appearance.

Canterbury metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd earlier said police's thoughts were with the family and friends of the two girls who had died.

“This was a devastating event and a tragic reminder to all drivers of the need to drive safely and to the conditions,” he said.