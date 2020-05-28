Drug syndicate allegedly laundered money through pet and garden supply store

Five people were arrested on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the supply of cannabis and money laundering.

A multimillion-dollar drug syndicate allegedly laundered dirty money through a pet and garden supply store.

On Wednesday, police said they’d exposed a major cannabis growing operation in Christchurch, seizing about 200 plants and freezing assets — including residential and commercial property, vehicles, jetskis, a caravan and cash — worth more than $2.5 million.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Pet & Garden Supplies on Fitzgerald Ave in Christchurch was searched on Wednesday.

Pet and Garden Supplies on Fitzgerald Ave was among the properties searched as part of the investigation.

Stuff understands police will allege some of the money earned from the sale of the cannabis was laundered through the business.

A woman aged 46 and a man, 29, were among five people arrested as part of Wednesday’s police operation.

NZ Police/SUPPLIED Police seized an AR-15, a banned military-style semi-automatic rifle.

They’re charged with supplying equipment to cultivate cannabis and money laundering.

The man is also accused of growing and selling cannabis.

They are scheduled to appear in Christchurch District Court next Tuesday.

On Thursday morning the woman said the cannabis growing operation was “nothing to do with me”.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Five people are set to appear in the Christchurch District Court after Wednesday's police operation.

The man declined to comment.

On Wednesday, police said they’d searched nine properties across Christchurch as part of the operation.

Stuff understands cannabis was found growing at several of those locations, including a commercial warehouse.

An AR-15, a banned military-style semi-automatic rifle, was also seized.

The investigation involved members of the police’s asset recovery unit, a ring-fenced team dedicated to targeting the proceeds of crime.

NZ Police/Supplied A bag full of cash found at one of the properties.

One of the accused, Kyle Smith, aged 48, appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday before Judge Quentin Hix.

Smith is charged with importing a Class A drug, cultivating cannabis and selling cannabis.

Smith’s lawyer, Andrew McKenzie, sought remand on bail, which was declined by Judge Hix.

Smith will next appear on June 19.

Two other men, aged 23 and 28, are scheduled to appear in the court next week on charges related to growing and selling cannabis. The 28-year-old is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.